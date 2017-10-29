Download Movie My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) HD
|Director
|:
|Jayson Thiessen.
|Writer
|:
|Meghan McCarthy.
|Producer
|:
|Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis.
|Release
|:
|October 5, 2017
|Country
|:
|Canada, United States of America.
|Language
|:
|English.
|Runtime
|:
|99
|Genre
|:
|Adventure, Animation, Family, Fantasy.
Movie 'My Little Pony: The Movie' was released in October 5, 2017 in genre Adventure. Jayson Thiessen was directed this movie and starring by Uzo Aduba. This movie tell story about A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.
